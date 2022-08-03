WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2022

WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

This week's WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT 2.0 went live on USA Network. Below are full spoilers:

- Guru Raaj and Dante Chen defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin

- Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hail

- Quincy Elliott defeated Xyon Quinn

These matches will air Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #level up #spoilers

