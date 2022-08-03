WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

This week's WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT 2.0 went live on USA Network. Below are full spoilers:
- Guru Raaj and Dante Chen defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin
- Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hail
- Quincy Elliott defeated Xyon Quinn
These matches will air Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.
