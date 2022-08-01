Several Matches Set For Tonight's WWE RAW

The following matches have been announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW on USA Network:

- Triple Threat Match: AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali - Triple Threat Match

- Triple Threat Match: Chad Gable vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

The winners of both Triple Threat matches will wrestle each other and the winner will then get a shot at Bobby Lashley's U.S Title.

