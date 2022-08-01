Tonight's WWE RAW Expected To Be A "Statement" Show

The RAW after SummerSlam is always a must-see episode, but this year the show is expected to be even bigger given the fact this is the first weekly broadcast with Triple H as head of creative. During Saturday's SummerSlam premium live event, Triple H left his creative mark with a number of big moments, which are could be an insight into what's to come on Monday Night RAW.

Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that he heard from someone in WWE who said that tonight's show is sounding like it will be a "statement" show.

Someone told me tonight's WWE Raw sounds like a "statement" show. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 1, 2022

