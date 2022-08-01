Tonight's WWE RAW Expected To Be A "Statement" Show

The RAW after SummerSlam is always a must-see episode, but this year the show is expected to be even bigger given the fact this is the first weekly broadcast with Triple H as head of creative. During Saturday's SummerSlam premium live event, Triple H left his creative mark with a number of big moments, which are could be an insight into what's to come on Monday Night RAW.
Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that he heard from someone in WWE who said that tonight's show is sounding like it will be a "statement" show.
Someone told me tonight's WWE Raw sounds like a "statement" show.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 1, 2022
⚡ Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title in One of the CRAZIEST Matches in WWE History!
The main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view was a spectacle beyond description. After the dust had finally settled, Ro [...]— Caylon Knox Jul 30, 2022 11:49PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com