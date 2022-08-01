WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

WrestlingNews.co is reporting an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE. There is a belief the former Women's Tag Team champions may return on tonight's show or in the near future.

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer that WWE was trying to get the duo to agree to return and solve their issues, and it would seem that has happened. Sasha Banks and Naomi (whose real names are Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu) walked out of a Monday Night Raw taping on May 16, refusing to perform in the main event. According to a statement released by the WWE, the two took issue with some creative decisions. Both were suspended by Vince McMahon and have not been seen on WWE television since.

