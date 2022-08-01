Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Ring Lift At WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2022 will long be remembered for the main event which saw Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns do battle in a standing match.
During that match, Lesnar drove a tractor to the ring and lifted the ring which sent Reigns rolling down to the floor. In regards to the angle, PWInsider reports things didn't go as planned during rehearsal with the ring actually moving further back toward the announce desk. The angle was described as "apparently far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for."
