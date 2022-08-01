WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Ring Lift At WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

WWE SummerSlam 2022 will long be remembered for the main event which saw Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns do battle in a standing match.

During that match, Lesnar drove a tractor to the ring and lifted the ring which sent Reigns rolling down to the floor. In regards to the angle, PWInsider reports things didn't go as planned during rehearsal with the ring actually moving further back toward the announce desk. The angle was described as "apparently far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for."

Triple H Changed A Vince McMahon Decision At WWE SummerSlam

During the most recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller revealed the face turn from Becky Lynch was Triple H (Paul Levesque) decision [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2022 09:22AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #summerslam

