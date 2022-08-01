Preview For Tonight's Post-SummerSlam WWE RAW

The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show, but WWE Hall of Famer Edge is rumored following his surprise return at SummerSlam.

There will also likely be a follow-up to Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky who debuted their new group at SummerSlam by facing off with Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are both not advertised for tonight’s show.

