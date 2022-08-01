WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's Post-SummerSlam WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show, but WWE Hall of Famer Edge is rumored following his surprise return at SummerSlam.

There will also likely be a follow-up to Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky who debuted their new group at SummerSlam by facing off with Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are both not advertised for tonight’s show.

Tags: #wwe #raw

