Producers Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2022 Matches

Fightful Select reports TJ Wilson produced the WWE RAW Women's Title match between champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, while Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul vs. The Miz match.

Adam Pearce produced the WWE United States Championship match between champion Bobby Lashley and Theory, Mysterios vs. Judgement Day was produced by Jamie Noble, and Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin was produced by Chris Parks.

The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles was produced by Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams did the WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Title match between champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

The Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was produced by Michael Hayes.