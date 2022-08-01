WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Big Names Attend Ric Flair's Last Match Event, How Was Flair After The Event?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2022

Big Names Attend Ric Flair's Last Match Event, How Was Flair After The Event?

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a number of legendary names, such as The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and more. The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were sat at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them. Foley would deliver Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.

Additionally, DDP made the save for Josh Alexander after Brian Myers and Matt Cardona attacked the IMPACT World Champion, and Jerry Lawler appeared in a backstage segment talking with Jeff and Jerry Jarret about Jeff’s match with Flair tonight. In special videos, Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, and Dolph Ziggler appeared.

PWInsider reports that Michael Hayes, NEW’s Mike Lombardi, Shane Helms, Mojo Rawley and Rey and Dominik Mysterio were all backstage at the event. 90 Day Fiance’s Tim Malcolm was also there, and at other Starrcast events all weekend. The Bob Caudle’s segment was filmed in front of a green screen as he could not travel. The report also notes Dave Sahadi directed the PPV broacast.

Doctors were waiting for Flair backstage as soon as he returned backstage following his match, according to PWInsider. Flair was checked out by two different doctors backstage and was given the all-clear. He then went into to Nashville for some food and drink!

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #ric flair #last match #starrcast #wwe #hall of fame

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77713/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer