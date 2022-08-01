Big Names Attend Ric Flair's Last Match Event, How Was Flair After The Event?

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a number of legendary names, such as The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and more. The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were sat at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them. Foley would deliver Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.

Additionally, DDP made the save for Josh Alexander after Brian Myers and Matt Cardona attacked the IMPACT World Champion, and Jerry Lawler appeared in a backstage segment talking with Jeff and Jerry Jarret about Jeff’s match with Flair tonight. In special videos, Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, and Dolph Ziggler appeared.

PWInsider reports that Michael Hayes, NEW’s Mike Lombardi, Shane Helms, Mojo Rawley and Rey and Dominik Mysterio were all backstage at the event. 90 Day Fiance’s Tim Malcolm was also there, and at other Starrcast events all weekend. The Bob Caudle’s segment was filmed in front of a green screen as he could not travel. The report also notes Dave Sahadi directed the PPV broacast.

Doctors were waiting for Flair backstage as soon as he returned backstage following his match, according to PWInsider. Flair was checked out by two different doctors backstage and was given the all-clear. He then went into to Nashville for some food and drink!