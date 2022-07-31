Backstage News On Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

PWInsider has revealed some backstage news concerning Ric Flair’s Last Match show set which is currently taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on FITE TV.
Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage to support her father ahead of his final match. Flair was not backstage last night at WWE SummerSlam 2022.
Marshall and Ross Von Erich’s connecting flight in Phoenix, Arizona was said to have been canceled. As a result, they will be arriving later than originally planned after boarding another flight to the show. Their scheduled matchup with The Briscoes is still expected to go on, but it will take place later on the card than originally scheduled.
⚡ Backstage News On Io Shirai's WWE SummerSlam Return
During tonight’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai made their returns. In regards to Io Shirai wil [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 31, 2022 12:13AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com