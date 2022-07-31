WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Backstage News On Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2022

Backstage News On Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

PWInsider has revealed some backstage news concerning Ric Flair’s Last Match show set which is currently taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on FITE TV.

Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage to support her father ahead of his final match. Flair was not backstage last night at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

PWInsider also reports that the Bunkhouse Battle Royal will have two mystery additions. Also, a video message will be played from at least one Jim Crockett Promotions-era announcer.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich’s connecting flight in Phoenix, Arizona was said to have been canceled. As a result, they will be arriving later than originally planned after boarding another flight to the show. Their scheduled matchup with The Briscoes is still expected to go on, but it will take place later on the card than originally scheduled.

Read more WWE news:

Backstage News On Io Shirai's WWE SummerSlam Return

During tonight’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai made their returns. In regards to Io Shirai wil [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 31, 2022 12:13AM


Tags: #ric flair #last match #starrcast

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77708/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer