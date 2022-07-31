Backstage News On Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

PWInsider has revealed some backstage news concerning Ric Flair’s Last Match show set which is currently taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on FITE TV.

Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage to support her father ahead of his final match. Flair was not backstage last night at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

PWInsider also reports that the Bunkhouse Battle Royal will have two mystery additions. Also, a video message will be played from at least one Jim Crockett Promotions-era announcer.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich’s connecting flight in Phoenix, Arizona was said to have been canceled. As a result, they will be arriving later than originally planned after boarding another flight to the show. Their scheduled matchup with The Briscoes is still expected to go on, but it will take place later on the card than originally scheduled.

