Backstage News On Io Shirai's WWE SummerSlam Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2022

During tonight’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai made their returns.

In regards to Io Shirai will now be known by the new ring name, Iyo Sky according to PWInsider. Sky’s contract was set to expire soon and there had been no creative plans for her in NXT after her injury, per Fightful Select.

This is the first time Shirai has been seen since WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend back in April, and it would appear she has signed a new contract to work on the main roster. Fightful Select also reports that Kai was somebody many people thought Triple H would make a priority to bring back now he is head of creative.

The trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai was pitched a long while back but Vince McMahon rejected the idea. There were other versions pitched that include Kay Lee Ray and Raquel Rodriguez.


