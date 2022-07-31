Backstage WWE SummerSlam News: Was Kevin Dunn Backstage? Kane and Kid Rock In Attendance

- PWInsider reports Kevin Dunn was backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2022 working in his regular role as lead producer.
- Check out the following video of WWE Hall of Famer Kane announcing the attendance of 48,449 at SummerSlam below:
Tennessee's own WWE Hall of Famer @KaneWWE is here at #SummerSlam to announce tonight's attendance at @NissanStadium: 48,449 members of the @WWEUniverse! pic.twitter.com/C8ZO209TXu— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
- Kid Rock was in the audience at tonight’s Summerslam event. He also provided one of the theme songs for the show, “Breakdown.”
WWE Hall of Famer @KidRock is here at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/qiToywPtSg— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
⚡ Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title in One of the CRAZIEST Matches in WWE History!
The main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view was a spectacle beyond description. After the dust had finally settled, Ro [...]— Caylon Knox Jul 30, 2022 11:49PM
