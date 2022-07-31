WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage WWE SummerSlam News: Was Kevin Dunn Backstage? Kane and Kid Rock In Attendance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2022

Backstage WWE SummerSlam News: Was Kevin Dunn Backstage? Kane and Kid Rock In Attendance

- PWInsider reports Kevin Dunn was backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2022 working in his regular role as lead producer.

- Check out the following video of WWE Hall of Famer Kane announcing the attendance of 48,449 at SummerSlam below:

- Kid Rock was in the audience at tonight’s Summerslam event. He also provided one of the theme songs for the show, “Breakdown.”

