Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Title in One of the CRAZIEST Matches in WWE History!

The main event of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view was a spectacle beyond description. After the dust had finally settled, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the Last Man Standing Match to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Match results from Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

The camera shoots back live inside the big stadium in Nashville where we now hear the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns' theme playing.

"The Tribal Chief" emerges with Paul Heyman holding up one of his two title belts high in the air, walking behind the top dog in the WWE men's division.

We also see The Usos, fresh off of their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team title defense against The Street Profits, walking by his side as well.

They end up heading to the back while Heyman continues to accompany the champ to the ring for the highly-anticipated championship main event here at the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Nashville, TN.

Reigns is now settled inside the ring and after Heyman hands him a microphone, his music dies down. "The Head of the Table" begins speaking by addressing the fans in Nashville.

"Nashville. SummerSlam. Acknowledge me!" The crowd boos as Reigns surveys each side of the massive stadium. He circles and paces around as he awaits the ring entrance of his scheduled opponent here tonight.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar's theme song plays and the crowd goes wild as the former WWE Champion makes his way out looking ready for his rematch from WrestleMania 38 against Reigns.

Lesnar stops half-way towards the ring and walks off to the side where there is an enormous tractor. He puts on his trademark flanel with the cut-off sleeves and then a cowboy hat before getting behind the wheel of the giant tractor.

"The Beast Incarnate" then proceeds to ride the custom massive tractor all the way down to the ring where he parks it at ringside, where we see a giant scoop in the front of the tractor laying just over the top-rope. He climbs up to the top of the tractor and as the ring announcer begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest, Lesnar reaches in and pulls a microphone out of the scoop and tells him to shut up.

Lesnar addresses the crowd a bit before ultimately getting the WWE SummerSlam 2022 main event off with a bang as he leaps off the scoop and splashes onto Reigns. The bell sounds and we are now officially off-and-running with this Last Man Standing match to determine the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The action quickly spills out to the floor where Lesnar beats Reigns all over the ringside area and throughout the crowd. The match eventually finds its' way back inside the ring where Reigns starts to fight back into competitive form. He blasts Lesnar with a Superman punch. He calls for another one but regardless, Lesnar doesn't stay down for the ten count so this match continues.

We see Lesnar and Reigns fight back out to the floor again. This time we see Lesnar look to leap up to the top of the ringside barricade in a single bounce, however he ends up slipping and falling down to the floor. The commentators mention how "The Beast Incarnate" isn't going to be happy about that one.

Again we see Lesnar use the tractor as a weapon to inflict further damage on "The Tribal Chief," getting closer and closer to keeping the Undisputed WWE Champion down for the necessary count of ten to win this WrestleMania rematch and regain the top prize in all of WWE.

The two trade a couple more leads in the offensive driver's seat, although not necessarily the seat of the actual vehicle at ringside. They each pull out every move they have in their arsenal in an attempt to keep the other one down for the count of ten, but time after time both men continue to make it back to their feet.

Now we see Lesnar get back into the tractor once again. This time, he drives it closer to the ring and lowers the scoop. He then raises it after he sets it under the ring. This causes the entire ring to be lifted way up in the air on one side. Reigns ends up rolling out to the floor as a result of the squared circle being raised so high on the opposing side he is laid out on.

It still wasn't enough to keep "The Head of the Table" down for a ten-count from the match official.

We see Mr. Money In The Bank 2022 run out with his briefcase in-hand. He sprints down to the ringside area sure that this one is over. He tries to hand the MITB briefcase over to the referee, only to get shoved down and laid out.

Now we see Jimmy and Jey Uso run down from the back. They get involved, but not for long, as Lesnar ends up beating them down and leaving them laying. Paul Heyman walks over and tries telling Lesnar that he was his meal ticket for years and he's ready to re-join him.

Brock isn't hearing it, though. Instead, he hoists Heyman up and plants him down with a vengeance -- putting him through a table in the process.

Now we see Reigns finally recover and make it back to his feet. He heads back over and starts duking it out with the challenger some more on the floor at ringside.

Eventually we see Reigns grab his Undisputed WWE Championship title belt. He builds up a full head of steam and charges in Lesnar's direction.

He blasts Lesnar in the dome with it and lays him out. Lesnar somehow makes it back to his feet before the count of ten. He is stumbling a lot, though. Reigns does the same thing again and still, while a bit more wobbly this time, Lesnar is able to get back to a vertical position.

Finally, we hear Reigns yell at Lesnar, "stay down and after this -- you're not welcome back!" He runs over and decks Lesnar with the title belt a third time.

This time he ensures victory by stacking a bunch of heavy crap on him. The referee begins his count and this time, he makes it to the count of ten. Roman Reigns once again emerges victorious against Brock Lesnar. "The Tribal Chief" is still your Undisputed WWE Champion.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Roman Reigns