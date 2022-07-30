The Usos Defeat The Street Profits to Retain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam

The Usos continue to reign supreme over WWE's tag team division, as they retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Match results from Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of WWE Hall of Fame legend Jeff Jarrett. "Double J" emerges in his hometown of Nashville, TN. and heads down to the ring where he will serve as the special guest referee for our next championship bout here at the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Jarrett settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the theme hits for the challengers heading into this undisputed championship contest, as The Street Profits head to the ring accompanied by a bunch of the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders for the hometown NFL franchise.

The challengers of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are in the ring and ready for what WWE fans are expecting to be another classic in the series of matches they have had against The Usos. With that said, their theme music fades down and they await the ring walks of the reigning and defending champs.

With that said, the lights go down again and when they come back up, the title-holders emerge and Jimmy and Jey Uso make their way to the ring as Michael Cole points out that they have passed another milestone mark as they have held the tag-team titles for 317 days during this current run with the gold.

The Usos settle into the squared circle now as well and folks, it's time for another title match, one of two undisputed championship contests scheduled for "The Biggest Party of the Summer" here tonight in Nashville, TN. Both teams are settled in the ring and it's time to get this one underway.

We hear the bell sound to officially get this one off-and-running. After some early back-and-forth action from both teams, we see things pick up. Each team spends some time in the offensive driver's seat and then we finally work our way to the finishing sequence in this one.

Jey nearly super-kicks special guest referee Jarrett. Dawkins hits "The Cash Out" and then tags in Ford. Ford connects with The Frog Splash for a close two count. Ford yells at Jarrett and then tags Dawkins back in. We then see Jimmy pull Jey out of the ring. The Usos then connect with a Double super-kick.

After this, we see The Usos launch Ford over the ringside barricade. Jimmy and Jey then hit a pair of double super-kicks to Dawkins in the ring.

Jey tags in Jimmy, who then plants him with the 1D for the pin fall victory. With the win, The Usos remain Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions and add to their already milestone reign with the belts in another excellent contest against the very game Dawkins and Ford.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: The Usos