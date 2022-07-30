WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pat McAfee Defeats Happy Baron Corbin at WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 30, 2022

Pat McAfee continues to prove that he is a man of many talents, as he picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion and 2019 WWE King of the Ring Happy Baron Corbin at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Match results from Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

The video package airs to tell the story leading into our next match of the evening -- which features the battle between former roommates during their respective runs as part of the Indianapolis Colts franchise in the NFL turned fellow WWE performers.

With that said, we see the events that transpired that led to this featured showdown between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin here at the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The video package wraps up and now we settle inside the stadium in Nashville where it's time for the respective ring entrances of the two participants involved in our next match of the evening.

Alright, the match has just wrapped up and it saw Pat McAfee get his hand raised after another impressive in-ring performance by the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX commentator, podcast host and former NFL star. Full match write-up coming in just a moment -- hang tight.

Winner: Pat McAfee

 

WWE SummerSlam Live Results (July 30, 2022)

The following is ongoing live coverage of tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Raw Women's [...]

— Caylon Knox Jul 30, 2022 08:21PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #summerslam #results #pat mcafee #baron corbin #happy corbin

