Edge Returns at SummerSlam, Helps The Mysterios Defeat The Judgment Day in No DQ Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has reinvented himself once again. After weeks of mysterious vignettes on WWE programming, Edge made his return during tonight's bout between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match at SummerSlam.

Match results from Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

The Judgment Day vs. The Mysterio's

The familiar sounds of the theme song for The Judgment Day fills the massive venue and then we see Damian Priest and Finn Balor make their way out and head to the ring.

They settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. Now the theme for their opponents plays and out comes the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The WWE Universe in attendance gives the masked Mexican pro wrestling legend a great ovation coming out, as #MonthOfMysterio continues with the ongoing month-long celebration of the 20-year anniversary of Rey Mysterio in WWE.

All four men involved in this scheduled tag-team bout are now inside the ring ropes, so the referee calls for the bell to get this one off-and-running.

We see Rey Rey faring well with his trademark fast-paced, high-flying offense in the early goings, and then he tags in his son, Dominik Mysterio, who hits the ring with a ton of energy, picknig up where his legendary father left off.

This doesn't last for long, however, as Balor and Priest end up shifting the offensive momentum in their favor.

The Judgment Day now takes over control of the action and they start to utilize the classic tag-team strategy of keeping their weakened opposition cut-off on their half of the ring, prevewnting him from making the much-needed tag to the fresher Rey Mysterio, all-the-while utilizing frequent tags themselves to keep a fresh man on the weakened Dom at all times.

This same routine plays out for several minutes until finally Dominik makes it to his neck of the woods inside the squared circle. He then makes the sorely needed tag to his poppa and in comes the masked legend to a huge pop from the WWE fans in Nashville.

Rey comes into the ring like a bat out of hell and he completely shifts the offensive momentum into his team's favor. He sets Balor up for his 6-1-9 finishing sequence, however he is unable to pull the trigger on the fan-friendly spot, as Rhea Ripley reaches under the bottom rope and trips him up just as he was about to charge into the direction of Balor.

We see Priest start to beat down Rey now as Balor recovers and Ripley cheers the two on from ringside. Before they can finish this one off, the lights inside Nissan Stadium go out.

When they come back on, we see "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge emerge with his hair cut short. He is raised from the floor and he begins heading down to the ring to an enormous pop from the fans in Nashville.

Edge hits the ring and connects with a pair of spears on his former Judgment Day buddies. This sets Rey up for his 6-1-9 and then the subsequent pin fall -- where he gets the three count and picks up the victory for he and his son.

Winners: The Mysterio's