Bobby Lashley Retains WWE United States Championship Against Austin Theory at SummerSlam

"The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley continues to be a dominant force in WWE, as he successfully retained his United States Championship against former champion Austin Theory at tonight's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Results from Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Theory

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of the 2022 Mr. Money in the Bank -- Theory. He settles inside the ring and climbs to the top-rope in the corner, where he takes one of his trademark pre-match selfies.

Theory hangs back and now waits on the entrance of his opponent, the man who took the WWE United States Championship from him -- the reigning and defending champion coming into this, our second of many title matches scheduled for tonight's show -- "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.

Lashley's theme hits and he emerges to a nice pop to the jam-packed venue here in Nashville, TN. He heads to the squared circle and settles inside of it as his entrance tune fades down. The referee calls for the bell and this match is now officially off-and-running.

We see Theory ambush Lashley with a cheap shot with his Money In The Bank briefcase to get this WWE U.S. title showdown off with a bang. Theory follows that up with some more offensive as the fans let him hear it -- getting on his case with loud boos.

Theory enjoys a minute or so in the offensive driver's seat before the bigger, stronger and more experienced Lashley starts to overwhelm him with punishing offense, starting with a big clothesline that nearly turns him inside-out.

Lashley adds onto his growing offensive momentum with some additional moves and spots until once again we see Theory try some cheap heel tactics, as he looks to take the first opportunity he has seen to get out of this one.

Theory exits the ring and attempts to get himself counted out. Unfortunately for him, "The All Mighty" hasn't had his fill just yet -- so he heads out after him. He catches up with the selfie king and rams him into the steel ringside barricade over-and-over again.

Lashley now brings his opponent back into the ring where he looks to finish him off. He catches him with a big spear and follows that up with The Hurt Lock submission finisher. Theory eventually taps out and Lashley picks up a relatively quick win to successfully defend his WWE U.S. Championship.

Winner and STILL WWE U.S. Champion: Bobby Lashley