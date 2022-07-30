Naomi’s First Post-WWE Related Appearance Announced

It was previosuly reported, Sasha Banks will be doing an autograph signing this August at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), her first official appearance since she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of WWE on May 16, 2022.

It has now also been announced Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will also be appearing at C2E2 as a special guest on August 6 & 7, 2022. Banks and Naomi join, AEW stars CM Punk, Danhausen and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and more.

Another guest has entered the C2E2 ring. Trinity Fatu “Naomi” joins Mercedes Varnado “Sasha Banks” in Chicago Aug 6 & 7. Get your tickets now to meet this girl power duo: https://t.co/WIq2fCOvXm pic.twitter.com/DiU8JlTKts — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 29, 2022

