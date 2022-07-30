WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Naomi’s First Post-WWE Related Appearance Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

Naomi’s First Post-WWE Related Appearance Announced

It was previosuly reported, Sasha Banks will be doing an autograph signing this August at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), her first official appearance since she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of WWE on May 16, 2022.

It has now also been announced Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will also be appearing at C2E2 as a special guest on August 6 & 7, 2022. Banks and Naomi join, AEW stars CM Punk, Danhausen and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and more.

Read more WWE news:

WWE Commentator Believes TV-14 Is Returning

WWE has been rumored to be making the move back to TV-14 for its flagship brand Monday Night RAW. During an interview with The Ken Carman Sh [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2022 07:08AM


Tags: #wwe #naomi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77680/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer