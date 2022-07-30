WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Commentator Believes TV-14 Is Returning

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

WWE has been rumored to be making the move back to TV-14 for its flagship brand Monday Night RAW. During an interview with The Ken Carman Show, NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph shared his thoughts on the rumor:

"Yeah. NXT had TV-14 for a week or two a couple of months back. You’re seeing things get a little bit edgier. As far as me watching it, I think people have this misconception that we all know what’s going on, I haven’t been on the road. I live five miles from where I go to work in Orlando. I’m not on the road and not in those meetings anymore. From what I’ve seen, with the language and some of the things picking up. This past Monday was the first time I can recall seeing blood on someone’s face in the ring and they weren’t trying to clean it up. I would have to tip my towards, ‘Yeah, it’s coming back.’"

Tags: #wwe #vic joseph

