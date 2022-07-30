Nashville Weather Update For Tonight's WWE SummerSlam

We reported yesterday that WWE is reportedly taking no chances should a thunderstorm impact their SummerSlam 2022 event in Nashville tonight. PWInsider reports the company has a contingency plan in place should a storm arrive at Summerslam as it did WrestleMania 37 back in 2021, which was delayed by around 20 minutes before ring action could resume.

The current forecast is cloudy with around a 20% chance of rain. Storms will likely hit around 2 AM on Sunday, July 31, so WWE might just be lucky with the weather and not have to use their contingency.

Below is the announced card for tonight's big event:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Singles Match

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee)

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Singles Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

No DQ match

The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest