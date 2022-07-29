WWE Has A Contingency Plan Should A Thunderstorm Interrupt Summerslam Tomorrow

WWE is reportedly taking no chances should a thunderstorm impact their SummerSlam 2022 event in Nashville tomorrow. PWInsider reports the company has a contingency plan in place should a storm arrive at Summerslam as it did WrestleMania 37 back in 2021, which was delayed by around 20 minutes before ring action could resume.

WWE reportedly will have an indoor area ready to go, similar to that of the WWE kickoff show panel. They will then cut to this and have talent appear for interviews.

The chances of thunderstorms are around 16-18%.

