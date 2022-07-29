WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Has A Contingency Plan Should A Thunderstorm Interrupt Summerslam Tomorrow

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2022

WWE Has A Contingency Plan Should A Thunderstorm Interrupt Summerslam Tomorrow

WWE is reportedly taking no chances should a thunderstorm impact their SummerSlam 2022 event in Nashville tomorrow. PWInsider reports the company has a contingency plan in place should a storm arrive at Summerslam as it did WrestleMania 37 back in 2021, which was delayed by around 20 minutes before ring action could resume.

WWE reportedly will have an indoor area ready to go, similar to that of the WWE kickoff show panel. They will then cut to this and have talent appear for interviews.

The chances of thunderstorms are around 16-18%.

Read more WWE news:

Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell "Unrecognizable" In New Photo

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has surprised his followers on social media with a new look, and fans are saying he looks "unrecognizable" from [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 29, 2022 07:08AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77665/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer