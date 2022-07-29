Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell "Unrecognizable" In New Photo

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has surprised his followers on social media with a new look, and fans are saying he looks "unrecognizable" from his former self.
Bagwell has dealt with a number of personal issues over the last few years, once claiming he turned down a WWE offer to support him through rehab. In the photo below, Bagwell can be seen clean-shaven in a smart shirt and tie:
Buff Bagwell is unrecognizable. pic.twitter.com/wCpamigmRJ— Triple H. Macy (@JaimsVanDerBeek) July 28, 2022
