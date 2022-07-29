WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell "Unrecognizable" In New Photo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2022

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has surprised his followers on social media with a new look, and fans are saying he looks "unrecognizable" from his former self.

Bagwell has dealt with a number of personal issues over the last few years, once claiming he turned down a WWE offer to support him through rehab. In the photo below, Bagwell can be seen clean-shaven in a smart shirt and tie:

Tags: #wwe #wcw #buff bagwell

