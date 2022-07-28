Drew McIntyre Reveals Fear He Had About Winning The WWE Title At WrestleMania 36

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Fightful, during which he admitted that he was worried WWE was going to edit his WrestleMania 36 world title victory over Brock Lesnar since the match was taped a week prior to airing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I mean, if you look at my recent Drew McIntyre’s history—WWE TikTok put out a video where they asked me my own history and I didn’t know anything about myself. [Bad memory comes to Drew McIntyre like in wrestling story, anything prior to me getting signed.] But we did film it about a week prior and, as I mentioned a million times, you never know what to expect in WWE. You can’t just assume things are going to go the way they’re planned or the way you’ve actually filmed them. Even though I technically won that match and I did media leading up to Mania talking like I hadn’t won the title yet, because in my mind, ‘This can change. We may have to go back in and re-do it.’"

"I mean the joke, half serious of, ‘What if they edit it together? They have such great editors. It could be Brock hitting an F-5, and one, two—and it cuts to Seth or Roman, someone with dark hair getting pinned by Brock—three and it’s just a close-up of Brock holding the title up?’ I didn’t know for sure. I watched it with the world on the couch, with the wife and the cats. That was really cool to see my hand getting raised, the referee giving me the title on TV and then at home my wife—who has been such an important part of my journey—to hand me the title at home was also very cool and very special to us."