WWE SummerSlam 2022 Tryouts Reportedly A "Disaster"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2022

The recent WWE SummerSlam tryouts which the company used to scout new talent have been described as a "disaster" given the number of injuries that came out of the event. During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez had the following to say on the matter:

“The word is this is the last time that this is going to happen. They are not getting rid of the NIL program, but the idea of the NIL program — the point of this is that there were a lot of injuries at this set of tryouts. Concussions, there were a lot of people who got hurt. It was the blind leading the blind.

“I heard a lot of injuries and a lot of them, quite frankly, sucked. I don’t want to put a lot of words in people’s mouths, but the last I heard was that it was a disaster.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Live
Tags: #wwe #summerslam

