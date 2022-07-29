AEW Rampage: Fight for the Fallen Recap – July 29, 2022 

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the latest episode of the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling, AEW Rampage. For once, this card isn’t what I’d call stacked, AEW seem to have put all the big matches and names on Dynamite this week. That doesn’t mean we won’t have a fun show though with Satnam Singh and his pals Sonjay Dutt & Jay Lethal taking on Best Friends and I can’t wait to see Orange Cassidy square off with the giant. On commentary this week we have Excalibur, JR, Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone so let’s waste no more time and get straight to the wrestling!

Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) & Orange Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt via Pinfall (7:06)

We actually get entrances for the opening match on Rampage this week. Jay, Satnam & Sonjay come out with Sonjay in his suit. Best Friends come out to Jane from Orange Cassidy who lowers his sunglasses and gives Jericho on commentary a thumbs up on his way to the ring. The match begins and we get Trent squaring off with Jay to begin with and they begin by exchanging roll ups and pin attempts back and forth ending in a stalemate. Jay calls for Orange and Trent obliges him by making the tag. Cassidy heads into the ring in his shades and he calls for Satnam Singh. Jay Lethal brings in Sonjay Dutt instead. He passes his jacket to the referee and unbuttons his shirt too. Referee Rick Knox is also blessed with Orange Cassidy’s shades and Orange lays in the weak kicks to Dutt who then just walks away and brings Satnam in with the tag. The big man withstands a dropkick from Cassidy then picks him up and chucks him into the corner where Lethal holds Orange so Singh can chop him. The Best Friends rush in to save Cassidy and lay in chops which Satnam ignores and he lays them both out with a Crossbody instead. Satnam tags Lethal in and he stomps Orange in the corner to send us to break. Jay and Sonjay exchange tags as they isolate Cassidy and beat him down throughout the 90 second break.

Sonjay not having any of it, and tags in #OneInABillion Satnam Singh! Tune in to #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/2oiL8662sP

When we return, Cassidy is still struggling but he tries to use his speed to get away and make the tag and he eludes Lethal’s grasp to make the tag to Chuck. Taylor comes in with 3 clotheslines and a Belly-to-Belly Suplex to Lethal and then he tags Trent in to hit the Sole Food/Half-and-Half Suplex combination. They go to hug but Satnam stops them but then they go low with Stereo Dropkicks to knock Singh from the apron before finally hugging. Jay interrupts them with the double Lethal Injection but Trent makes the tag to Orange who hits a Diving Crossbody and a Tornado DDT onto Lethal. Jay falls into his corner though where Sonjay tags himself in having finally removed his shirt. He takes his pencil from behind his ear to attack Cassidy from behind but Orange sees it coming and then mocks Cassidy by putting his hands in his pockets and making the weak kicks but Orange steals the pencil and snaps it before dropping Dutt with the Orange Punch to get the pin.

Orange Cassidy with the Orange Punch takes out Sonjay and gets the win for his team, but Satnam, Sonjay and Jay Lethal spoil the victory celebrations! Watch #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/LD3MMKGX59 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Satnam Singh beats all three men down after the match and Lethal takes out Orange with a Lethal Injection too. All of a sudden, Wardlow’s music hits and the TNT champion comes out to call out all three of them. They back off, smart men.

TNT Champion Wardlow showing no fear as he stands toe-to-toe with Satnam, Sonjay and Jay Lethal! #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/FIPsW3B4gN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

FTR vs The Briscoes Recap

What a match this was. See it if you haven’t.

Ethan Page defeated Leon Ruffin via Pinfall (1:32)

A rematch from AEW Dark last week where Leon Ruffin showed incredible resilience to last as long as he did with Ethan. The rematch begins by Leon rushing at Ethan who grabs him and takes him to the corner where Page immediately takes over. He brings him out and drops him with a Shoulder Tackle and tosses Ruffin around the ring. Leon tries to get away but Ethan catches him and then finishes with the Egos Edge to get the win whilst Stokely Hathaway watches on.

Ethan Page not wasting any time and getting that swift victory here on #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen - tune in to TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/WrTmNbmLFJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Cole Karter Interview

Lexy Nair tries to interview Cole Karter on his first win in AEW but he’s interrupted by The Factory who offer him an opportunity to join them by QT.

Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Sydal via Submission (7:56)

Next up we get another match, making it our third in the first half an hour of the show! The bell rings and we start with a handshake but Moriarty greets Matt with a headbutt then knees to the face. He follows up with a big Front Chancery Suplex but Sydal comes back with a knee strike and kick for a one count. We go to break as Moriarty avoids a Moonsault but eats a Solebutt and then Sydal lands a Standing Mariposa for a two count. Lee rolls out of the ring and Sydal follows with a Dropkick and a Meteora. Moriarty throws Sydal into the barricades to flip the momentum and does it again, following with a big boot. He takes Matt back into the ring and lays some forearms to the back of the head but Matt comes back with kicks only to get dropped again by Moriarty. We get the blackout here.

Lee Moriarty taking advantage of the sportsmanship handshake to drop Matt Sydal in the opening minutes of this Teacher vs Student bout! Tune in to #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/Ije7GgGi9F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

When we return it’s Sydal on top but Moriarty uses and Elbow out of the corner before he almost rolls up Sydal with a two count. Sydal lands a Roundhouse but Lee comes back with the Pepsi Twist. He follows up with knees but Sydal comes back with kicks and lands his Lightning Spiral but Lee kicks out somehow. Stokely Hathaway heads to the ring once again and distracts Sydal up top. Moriarty cuts Matt off then they fight on top. Lee feigns injury and Hathaway interferes which lets Moriarty crotch Sydal up top then bring him down and hit a Flatliner for two. Matt lays in some shots and locks in the Border City Stretch and makes Sydal tap in the middle of the ring.

Student beats Teacher as Lee Moriarty gets the victory and Stokely Hathaway watches carefully from ringside! #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/XbgGbI3a9s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Lee doesn’t let go of the hold for a long time after the match and takes the card from Stokely this time.

Lee Moriarty accepts Stokely Hathaway's business card here on #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ge2UCR3CuW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Britt Baker Promo

Britt talks about Thunderstorms and uses it to tell Rosa that she’s going to lose the title soon and questions why Toni would be so close to the champ.

Next week's forecast next calls for a #ThunderStorm 🌩 & Dr. @realbrittbaker has some words to say about that of her own.



It’s #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ipJxuOvZDN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli Interview

Tony Schiavone hits the ring to introduce Claudio to the ring and he comes out with Regal. The crowd chant over Tony that Claudio deserves it so he just asks Claudio how it feels to be a World Champion. He says thanks to all the fans in multiple languages and says it feels amazing and it’s an honor to be the ROH World Champion. He promises that this is just the beginning and he then says that someone else had a great night last Saturday and introduces Wheeler Yuta to come down with his ROH Pure Championship. Wheeler takes the mic and before he can talk, Jericho interrupts them to say that he can’t stand the crowd chanting to Yuta and Claudio. Wheeler shuts Jericho up before he can get going and reminds Jericho that he beat Daniel Garcia last Saturday and says he thinks he can beat Jericho too. Jericho disagrees and Yuta winds him up and goads him into challenging him for a match on Dynamite but Yuta turns it down. Jericho puts his title match with Moxley on the line if Yuta can beat him and Wheeler accepts.

Just the beginning for the NEW #ROH World Champ @ClaudioCSRO! @IAmJericho puts his Title shot vs AEW Interim World Champ @JonMoxley at #QuakeByTheLake on the line against #BCC’s @WheelerYuta this WED on #AEWDynamite! If Yuta wins, he gets the Title Shot against Mox! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bKj0dhRwQb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

The Acclaimed Music Video

Not really sure how to write about a music video but The Acclaimed are great and everyone loves them. Caster is a talented dude. The match is announced to be on Wednesday and is a Dumpster Match.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark tries to talk to Ruby but Anna interrupts her to say everyone wants to hear from her instead and says that slamming her head into the ring post last week was the best thing she’s done. Ruby says she liked Anna but she’s just another little shit and asks that she leaves her pals in the back tonight. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event!

Anna Jay defeated Ruby Soho via Referee Stoppage (9:48)

Ruby is wrestling with her arm in a big brace/cast and Anna Jay is the latest Sports Entertainer of the week. Anna starts off on top by dropping Ruby and aiming a kick at the arm but Ruby dodges it and then comes back to drop Anna with a shoulder tackle. She follows up with an Enzuigiri but Anna dodges it only to nearly get rolled up by Ruby. Ruby remains on top with some good kicks but has her move in the corner blocked and Anna follows up with a Thrust kick to the hand and she sends us to break whilst attacking Ruby in the corner. She lays in some kicks and stomps to Soho and aims her attacks at the arm throughout the break. Ruby tries a few roll ups to come back but Anna shuts her down. Eventually Anna locks in a Fujiwara Arm Bar and takes the cast off.

Anna Jay going for the kill without hesitation! Watch #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/v1TftIucOW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

We return as she finally pulls the brace off and Ruby tries to fight back but Anna lands a well place thrust kick but Ruby has enough fight to land a suplex before she goes down. The exchange strikes from their knees until Anna grabs the injured wrist. Ruby fights back with headbutts and then some nice kicks before a Back Heel Trip earns her a two count. Anna counters out of Destination Unknown to earn a two count from the Backpack Facebuster and she quickly lands another kick but Ruby still kicks out at two. She locks in the Queenslayer but Ruby escapes with a Pin for two and then lands the No Future but Anna kicks out somehow at two! Ruby tries a Senton but Anna locks in the Queenslayer once again Ruby won’t go out. Anna takes off her wrist gauntlets so Aubrey has to remove them and she grabs the Cast from ringside to choke Ruby out and get the win.

Anna Jay uses the cast of Ruby Soho to deliver the #QueenSlayer and puts her to sleep to pick up the win tonight on #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT! pic.twitter.com/A1NvQJBhN9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

A few surprising results perhaps tonight but a fun show nonetheless that flew by. What did you think though? Let us know in the comments and let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen. Have a great weekend. Adios.