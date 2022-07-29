WWE Reportedly Trying To Get Sasha Banks and Naomi To Return

WWE is reportedly attempting to bring Sasha Banks and Naomi back to the company.

The belief is now that Vince McMahon has resigned from his role with the company, the pair might show an interest in returning given their issues in walking out from the company were with McMahon.

Dave Meltzer told Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with John Ourand the following regarding the situation:

"It's kind of up in the air. They're gone," Meltzer said. "The last I heard was that there would be attempts made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it's up in the air. I don't think there's anything definite just yet."

