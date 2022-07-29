WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Reportedly Trying To Get Sasha Banks and Naomi To Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2022

WWE Reportedly Trying To Get Sasha Banks and Naomi To Return

WWE is reportedly attempting to bring Sasha Banks and Naomi back to the company.

The belief is now that Vince McMahon has resigned from his role with the company, the pair might show an interest in returning given their issues in walking out from the company were with McMahon. 

Dave Meltzer told Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with John Ourand the following regarding the situation:

"It's kind of up in the air. They're gone," Meltzer said. "The last I heard was that there would be attempts made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it's up in the air. I don't think there's anything definite just yet."

Read more WWE news:

Road Dogg Comments On Dolph Ziggler Being His Own Worst Enemy

During his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg discussed Dolph Ziggler being his own worst enemy: [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 28, 2022 02:54PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #sasha banks #naomi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77655/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer