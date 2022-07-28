WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Comments On Dolph Ziggler Being His Own Worst Enemy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2022

During his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg discussed Dolph Ziggler being his own worst enemy:

“I have my qualms about Dolph Ziggler," Road Dogg said. "He’s one of the best workers and bumpers I’ve seen in a long time. He just is his own worst enemy sometimes. I think it’s just, I don’t know if it’s the attitude of, the older guys don’t know what they’re doing. He just always has a, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ attitude and doesn’t ever do anything you say. But, I do think, to this day, he is one of the best bumpers in the industry and has been around doing it to this day.”

Becky Lynch Reveals Talk She Had With Vince McMahon Before Taking Time Off

Becky Lynch was recently approached on the street by a man with a camera, where she got a chance to speak about when she requested time of f [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 27, 2022 06:55PM

