Road Dogg Comments On Dolph Ziggler Being His Own Worst Enemy

During his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg discussed Dolph Ziggler being his own worst enemy:
“I have my qualms about Dolph Ziggler," Road Dogg said. "He’s one of the best workers and bumpers I’ve seen in a long time. He just is his own worst enemy sometimes. I think it’s just, I don’t know if it’s the attitude of, the older guys don’t know what they’re doing. He just always has a, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ attitude and doesn’t ever do anything you say. But, I do think, to this day, he is one of the best bumpers in the industry and has been around doing it to this day.”
