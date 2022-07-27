Becky Lynch Reveals Talk She Had With Vince McMahon Before Taking Time Off

Becky Lynch was recently approached on the street by a man with a camera, where she got a chance to speak about when she requested time of from WWE and how well received it was.

“I sat down with him once and asked him, ‘Hey Vince, you ever take any time off?’ He’s like ‘Yeah, one time I took a holiday and I was lying on the beach. I couldn’t relax, I couldn’t relax. And then I came back [to work] and I said you know what we’re gonna do? We’re gonna do a big event, it’s going to be like a SuperBowl, and we’re gonna call it WrestleMania.’ I was like, ‘Well Vince, I think you should take more holidays.'”

On her favorite match she's had: