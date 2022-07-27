WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Vince McMahon Will Return To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2022

During the most recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Vince McMahon retiring as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Check out the highlights below:

On the expectation that Vince McMahon will come back:

 “Everybody comes back. John Laurinaitis has been fired before and comes back. Bruce Prichard was fired before and came back twice.”

On how WWE helped rehabilitate the public image of Ric Flair: 

“As anti-climatic as that is, as it defeats the point of retirement, I actually totally agree with you and I’m not trying to be a conspiracy theorist. Ric Flair just said publicly, ‘Vince promised me, I would get back in the opening credits of WWE. Every promise he’s ever made me, he’s kept,’ and now Ric is back in the opening segment of Monday Night Raw and it’s one of those things where when that episode of ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ came out, it was, ‘Hey man, you need to disappear for awhile. Your behavior on the plane was inappropriate then and in today’s day and age it’s just going to be smashed on so you have to go away, but when it all blows over, we’ll bring you back.'”

On McMahon still owning almost all of the controlling stock in WWE: 

“He still owns almost all of the controlling stock. He still has I think 80-85% of the voting stock. Where’s he going to go? What’s he going to do?”

