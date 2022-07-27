WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Law Firm Announces Investigation Into WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2022

WWE is subject to yet another law firm investigating them following the recent Vince McMahon scandal. The number of law firms looking into WWE is around 10.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announced an investigation into WWE today for "violations of the securities laws" on behalf of WWE investors.

The investigation seeks to find out "whether WWE and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 27, 2022 07:28AM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

