Another Law Firm Announces Investigation Into WWE

WWE is subject to yet another law firm investigating them following the recent Vince McMahon scandal. The number of law firms looking into WWE is around 10.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announced an investigation into WWE today for "violations of the securities laws" on behalf of WWE investors.
The investigation seeks to find out "whether WWE and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct."
