Triple H Wants To Make A Creative Splash At WWE SummerSlam 2022

Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam will be the first premium live event headed up by Triple H as the head of creative and he intends to make a "creative splash".
WrestleVotes tweeted the following:
"With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it’s makes sense. Won’t just do something to do it. How about that change of pace, already."
With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it’s makes sense. Won’t just do something to do it.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 26, 2022
How about that change of pace, already.
