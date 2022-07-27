WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Wants To Make A Creative Splash At WWE SummerSlam 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2022

Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam will be the first premium live event headed up by Triple H as the head of creative and he intends to make a "creative splash".

WrestleVotes tweeted the following:

"With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it’s makes sense. Won’t just do something to do it. How about that change of pace, already."

 

