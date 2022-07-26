WWE Announces Opening Segment For Tonight's NXT 2.0

Zoey Stark is set to open tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network.

Last week, Stark returned to television when she won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT 2.0:

- Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

- Tony D’Angelo’s Family (D’Angelo, Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, and Channing Lorenzo) vs. Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, & Damon Kemp)

- Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

- Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward

- Zoey Stark will open the show

Read more WWE news: