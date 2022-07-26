WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Announces Opening Segment For Tonight's NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2022

WWE Announces Opening Segment For Tonight's NXT 2.0

Zoey Stark is set to open tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network. 

Last week, Stark returned to television when she won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT 2.0:

- Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

- Tony D’Angelo’s Family (D’Angelo, Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, and Channing Lorenzo) vs. Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, & Damon Kemp)

- Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

- Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward

- Zoey Stark will open the show

Read more WWE news:

Dutch Mantell Believes Nick Khan Got Vince McMahon Removed From WWE

Dutch Mantell was recently a guest on Sports Keeda's SmackTalk, where he gave his opinion on the current climate and restructuring going on [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 26, 2022 07:25AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77621/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π