Dutch Mantell Believes Nick Khan Got Vince McMahon Removed From WWE

Dutch Mantell was recently a guest on Sports Keeda's SmackTalk, where he gave his opinion on the current climate and restructuring going on in WWE.

“Well, I think that Nick Khan was inserted into the company, and I said this a long time ago. I think he was inserted there to get Vince out.”

Dutch continued.

“Now, somehow, all these NDAs leaked from Titan Towers to the Wall Street Journal. Now, how did they get leaked? They had to leak from the inside, and I’m not accusing anybody; I want to make that clear. But how did they leak it out from Stamford?”

“They leaked out, and all of a sudden, the Wall Street Journal got invested in this story; more leaked out and more leaked out till the pressure became too great for Vince to withstand, so he resigned. Like you said, the investigation is not complete at all.”