WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dutch Mantell Believes Nick Khan Got Vince McMahon Removed From WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 26, 2022

Dutch Mantell Believes Nick Khan Got Vince McMahon Removed From WWE

Dutch Mantell was recently a guest on Sports Keeda's SmackTalk, where he gave his opinion on the current climate and restructuring going on in WWE.

“Well, I think that Nick Khan was inserted into the company, and I said this a long time ago. I think he was inserted there to get Vince out.”

Dutch continued.

“Now, somehow, all these NDAs leaked from Titan Towers to the Wall Street Journal. Now, how did they get leaked? They had to leak from the inside, and I’m not accusing anybody; I want to make that clear. But how did they leak it out from Stamford?”

“They leaked out, and all of a sudden, the Wall Street Journal got invested in this story; more leaked out and more leaked out till the pressure became too great for Vince to withstand, so he resigned. Like you said, the investigation is not complete at all.”

Booker T on Vince McMahon's Retirement: "It Might Be A Little Better."

Booker T was a guest recently on 790 The Ticket's Tobin & Leroy show, where he was asked what he feels about Vince McMahon retiring from [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 26, 2022 07:19AM

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #dutch mantell #vince mcmahon #nick khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77613/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π