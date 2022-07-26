Booker T on Vince McMahon's Retirement: "It Might Be A Little Better."

Booker T was a guest recently on 790 The Ticket's Tobin & Leroy show, where he was asked what he feels about Vince McMahon retiring from his responsibilities in WWE.

“I was floored.”

“It’s the end of an era. Vince McMahon, he’s done so much for this business and so many people like myself, so yeah, I definitely felt some kind of way about it.”

“As far as the impact that it’s gonna have on the business, you know, I’m sure there’s gonna be ripples, but I think at the end of the day the ship is gonna be directed and on course and prepared to shift gears.” “More than anything I think in a situation like this, you just gotta know how to adapt, shift gears. WWE is the biggest company in the world, and we got the best talent in the world, so, I think, you never know, with change sometimes it might be a little better.”