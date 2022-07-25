WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rhea Ripley Returns to Monday Night RAW, Helps The Judgment Day Assault The Mysterios

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 25, 2022

Rhea Ripley Returns to Monday Night RAW, Helps The Judgment Day Assault The Mysterios

Rhea Ripley made her return to Monday Night RAW tonight, rejoining her teammates in The Judgment Day. After The Mysterios got a win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rey and Dominik were celebrating with their family backstage. Rhea Ripley interrupted the celebration, which resulted in The Mysterios being ambushed by The Judgment Day.

WWE Monday Night RAW Ongoing Live Results (July 25, 2022)

The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Sh [...]

— Caylon Knox Jul 25, 2022 08:24PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #results #rhea ripley #finn balor #damian priest #the judgment day #rey mysterio #dominik mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77609/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π