Rhea Ripley Returns to Monday Night RAW, Helps The Judgment Day Assault The Mysterios

Rhea Ripley made her return to Monday Night RAW tonight, rejoining her teammates in The Judgment Day. After The Mysterios got a win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rey and Dominik were celebrating with their family backstage. Rhea Ripley interrupted the celebration, which resulted in The Mysterios being ambushed by The Judgment Day.
#TheJudgmentDay BRUTALLY crashes @reymysterio's 20th anniversary celebration. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wykUYTA7rC— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW Ongoing Live Results (July 25, 2022)
The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Sh [...]— Caylon Knox Jul 25, 2022 08:24PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com