Several SmackDown Superstars Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will be the go-home episode Saturday’s SummerSlam 2022 event and the first show that Triple H leads creative since Vince McMahon's resignation from the company.

PWinsider is reporting Jeff Jarrett and SmackDown Superstars Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch are backstage at MSG. Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the title match between Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam.

The following is the current announced card:

- Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits

- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor).

- Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary celebration

- Logan Paul hosts Impaulsive TV

Read more WWE news: