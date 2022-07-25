WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE RAW From Madison Square Garden Officially A Sell Out

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2022

Tonight's RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City has two matchups and two segments advertised for the show. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will go up against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) in a Tag Team Match, while we will also see the 20th Anniversary celebration of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut.

Additionally, The Bloodline (the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) take on Riddle and The Street Profits in Tag Team action as well as the debut episode of Impaulsive TV with Logan Paul.

PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW has officially sold out and this will be the first-ever episode of the show without Vince McMahon after the former Chairman officially announced his retirement.

