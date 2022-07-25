Tonight's WWE RAW From Madison Square Garden Officially A Sell Out

Tonight's RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City has two matchups and two segments advertised for the show. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will go up against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) in a Tag Team Match, while we will also see the 20th Anniversary celebration of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut.

Additionally, The Bloodline (the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) take on Riddle and The Street Profits in Tag Team action as well as the debut episode of Impaulsive TV with Logan Paul.

PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW has officially sold out and this will be the first-ever episode of the show without Vince McMahon after the former Chairman officially announced his retirement.

