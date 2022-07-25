Possible SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE host tonight’s Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fightful Select is reporting "Maryse was planned to travel to WWE Raw (at least internally) as of this morning" suggesting a possible on-screen appearance with her husband The Miz who is involved in a feud with Logan Paul.

This will be the first television event since Vince McMahon resigned from the company, and Triple H in charge as Head of Creative.

