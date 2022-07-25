WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2022

Possible SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE host tonight’s Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fightful Select is reporting "Maryse was planned to travel to WWE Raw (at least internally) as of this morning" suggesting a possible on-screen appearance with her husband The Miz who is involved in a feud with Logan Paul.

This will be the first television event since Vince McMahon resigned from the company, and Triple H in charge as Head of Creative.

