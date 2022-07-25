WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Shane McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2022

Shane McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE

During the latest PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed Vince McMahon's retirement and the changes which might come about. He noted that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will make their own changes, but do not expect to see major changes just yet given the fact Vince is still the majority stockholder he holds some power.

In regards to Shane McMahon, Keller said do not expect to see him back in WWE because he and Stephanie are not on good terms right now:

"I'm told Stephanie definitely has ideas. This is a job she has coveted since she was barely a teenager, maybe a preteen. I've told the story quite a bit over the years [about] Stephanie, and Jerry Jarrett told me the story on record that he was having dinner with the McMahon's and either he or someone at the table said, 'Shane, you know, someday you're going to be running the company like your dad.' And Stephanie was years younger than Shane, established her Alpha attitude. She jumped in and said, 'Uh uh, daddy's little girl is going to be the one running the show someday not Shane.' That rivalry has been there. The divide between those two, I'm told, is still there. And there is no reconciliation or power sibling team expected."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon #shane mcmahon #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77593/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π