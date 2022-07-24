Becky Lynch: "I Wasn't Engineered In The Lab Like Others."

Becky Lynch took to Twitter a little bit ago to comment on her WWE RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022.
“I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product of almost 20 years of dedication, extensive training, heart, passion, resiliency, outperforming, always pushing the envelope, evolving, not getting by on looks. And at Summerslam I will evolve into your next champion.”
WWE SummerSlam broadcasts on July 30th, 2022.
⚡ Trish Stratus Teases Coming Back To WWE To Confront Becky Lynch
Trish Stratus was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda, where she was asked if she had any plans to return to the ring. “I mean if s [...]— Guy Incognito Jun 13, 2022 01:43PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com