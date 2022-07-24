WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch: "I Wasn't Engineered In The Lab Like Others."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 24, 2022

Becky Lynch took to Twitter a little bit ago to comment on her WWE RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022.

I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product of almost 20 years of dedication, extensive training, heart, passion, resiliency, outperforming, always pushing the envelope, evolving, not getting by on looks. And at Summerslam I will evolve into your next champion.

WWE SummerSlam broadcasts on July 30th, 2022.

