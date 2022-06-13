WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Teases Coming Back To WWE To Confront Becky Lynch

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 13, 2022

Trish Stratus was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda, where she was asked if she had any plans to return to the ring.

“I mean if someone’s out of line – Becky Lynch – I might. It would really be nothing. She’s a little out of sorts right now, got a lot on her mind and I think I could take advantage of that (don’t tell her I said that), and maybe just slip in there and just beat her.”

Trish was asked how she stays in shape.

“I do yoga, that’s my main thing. I still have my weights in my basement and I get down there and do it every once in a while, but I do a 15-20 yoga float every single day, keeps the body limber, look in the mirror, I go, ‘Everything look good? Okay!’ Off I go. And I eat well.”

Source: 411Mania.com
