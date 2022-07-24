Samoa Joe: "If People Are Being Entertained, I've Hit My Goal."

Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about the role of championships in wrestling and how they factor into his own character.

“It’s the same goal it’s always been for me. Championships are a hallmark of this industry, and I’ll always appreciate them and never downplay them, but my litmus test for whether I’m satisfied is based around the crowd. If we’re producing content and people are being entertained, then I’ve hit my goal. I want people to be entertained. That’s my focus. So you can hang championships on the wall or line up trophies all over your den, but this is truly measured by the enjoyment of the people who come to see you. As long as that is maintained at a high level, I’ll be happy with what I’m doing.”

