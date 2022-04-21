“Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many superstars in the industry and one that is remembered fondly by most of those superstars. Aside from the people involved, I think the industry as a whole would love to see it survive, to regain prominence and become as great as it has been in the past. It’s always been a place where the newest, the most innovative guys from the industry kind of find a foothold to do what they do. I’d like it to continue to be that. I’d like to see more new faces and more opportunities given to younger guys in Ring of Honor. … There has always been young, hungry talent waiting in the wings to show the world what they got and Ring of Honor has been that place where they do that.”

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward.

Ezekiel Jackson Appears On The Price Is Right

It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekiel Jackson. Hey look who it is!Ezekiel Jackson o[...] Apr 21 - It was noticed by quite a few fans of The Price is Right that one of the contestants who appeared on the show earlier today was none other than Ezekiel Jackson. Hey look who it is!Ezekiel Jackson o[...]

Samoa Joe On The Importance Of Ring Of Honor

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many sup[...] Apr 21 - Samoa Joe recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about Ring of Honor's history and future going forward. “Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many sup[...]

WWE Selling Vince McMahon Billion Dollar Bill / T-Shirt Combo For $99.99

WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible fake billion dollar bill with Vince McMahon's face [...] Apr 21 - WWE Shop is now selling a t-shirt for Vince McMahon that reads "No Chance in Vegas." What's interesting about this is that it includes a collectible fake billion dollar bill with Vince McMahon's face [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 20 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appearing in her home town, on the same card as CM Punk[...] Apr 20 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we're in Pittsburgh (Brittsburgh) and the Doctor is appearing in her home town, on the same card as CM Punk[...]

Tony Khan's Big Announcement Revealed On AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a special occassion as he welcomed New Japan Profess[...] Apr 20 - Tony Khan made another rare appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. Khan has rarely been seen on screen in the promotion since it began but tonight was a special occassion as he welcomed New Japan Profess[...]

Britt Baker Comments On How Cody Rhodes Helped Her With Heel Turn

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a number of others helped support her heel turn. &ld[...] Apr 20 - During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former AEW Women’s World Champion explained how Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan, and a number of others helped support her heel turn. &ld[...]

Road Dogg Unsure The Montreal Screwjob Was A Shoot

During the most recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 199[...] Apr 20 - During the most recent episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 199[...]

WWE Will Not Be Taping Upcoming SmackDown In The United Kingdom

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will be a house show and not broadcast on television. [...] Apr 20 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will not be taping SmackDown in the United Kingdom later this month. The April 29 WWE event at The O2 arena will be a house show and not broadcast on television. [...]

The Sandman Is Returning To 2300 Arena For MLW Kings Of Colosseum

MLW has released the following announcement: Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in PhillySee MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the[...] Apr 20 - MLW has released the following announcement: Philly legend The Sandman enters MLW May 13 in PhillySee MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the[...]

WWE Reportedly No Longer Punishing Talent For Using Marijuana

It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE may not be punishing wrestlers for using marijuana anymore. WWE previously would punish, suspend or fine talent if they tested positive for marijuana,[...] Apr 20 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that WWE may not be punishing wrestlers for using marijuana anymore. WWE previously would punish, suspend or fine talent if they tested positive for marijuana,[...]

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeoux Have Gotten Married

Killer Kross took to social media to announce that he and Scarlett Bordeaux have officially gotten married. “Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopp[...] Apr 20 - Killer Kross took to social media to announce that he and Scarlett Bordeaux have officially gotten married. “Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopp[...]

Tony Khan Provides Big Update On His Direction For Ring Of Honor

AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he is pushing for television distribution for the[...] Apr 20 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he is pushing for television distribution for the[...]

Alan Angels Comments On Rumors That The Dark Order Was Going To Break Up In 2021

AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 2021 and how such was untrue. On rumors that there [...] Apr 20 - AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 2021 and how such was untrue. On rumors that there [...]

DDP Reveals He Bestowed Randy Orton With Variation Of The Diamond Cutter For His Finisher

Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trademark “RKO” finisher since 2003. Durin[...] Apr 20 - Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trademark “RKO” finisher since 2003. Durin[...]

Two Matches And Moose Segment Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Trey Miguel will team up with Laredo Kid to go up against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and former champion Ace[...] Apr 20 - Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Trey Miguel will team up with Laredo Kid to go up against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and former champion Ace[...]

📸 PHOTO: Johnny Gargano Visited The WWE Performance Center

Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill. NXT 2.0 star Malcolm Bivens posted a photo[...] Apr 20 - Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill. NXT 2.0 star Malcolm Bivens posted a photo[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Coffin Match, Owen Hart Qualifiers, CM Punk In Action, More

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the full card below: - Coffin Match: Darby Allin v[...] Apr 20 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the full card below: - Coffin Match: Darby Allin v[...]

Update On Why AEW Likely Hasn't Signed Bray Wyatt Yet

In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touched on the subject with fans and said WWE would li[...] Apr 20 - In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touched on the subject with fans and said WWE would li[...]

Jim Ross Praises Hollywood Hogan As A Character

During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO. I thought he [...] Apr 20 - During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO. I thought he [...]

Brian Cage Wants To Be On AEW and ROH TV Simultaneously

Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Absolutely. I feel like you are correct. I know there[...] Apr 20 - Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Absolutely. I feel like you are correct. I know there[...]

MVP Celebrates 4/20 Day With "Legalize It" Rap Song

MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18 states have legalized weed use with many big name[...] Apr 20 - MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18 states have legalized weed use with many big name[...]

Armando Alejandro Estrada Files Trademark On His Ring Name

As of April 14th, former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads: “G & S: H[...] Apr 20 - As of April 14th, former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads: “G & S: H[...]

Cody Rhodes Says Taking Himself Out Of AEW World Title Picture Was A Mistake, "I'm The Best Wrestler In The World."

Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in his career. “Immature enough is what I sai[...] Apr 20 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in his career. “Immature enough is what I sai[...]

GCW Announces Date Of 2022 Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament of Survival 7 weekend festivities from The Showbo[...] Apr 20 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament of Survival 7 weekend festivities from The Showbo[...]