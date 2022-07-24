WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (7/23/2022) Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 24, 2022

WWE held one of their Saturday Night's Main Event live events from Bridgeport, CT.

The results are as follows:

* AJ Styles def. The Miz

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser) def. Ricochet. Kaiser attacked Ricochet after the match and Drew McIntyre made the save.

* Drew McIntyre called out Sheamus and they did dueling promos, ending with a Claymore Kick from McIntyre.

* Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Asuka

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits after American Alpha caused a distraction.

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey went to a no-contest due to an attack by Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

* Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

Tags: #wwe

