Tony Khan Elaborates On Why He Made Joke About Vince McMahon's Retirement On Twitter

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 24, 2022

Tony Khan caught some heat earlier this week when he promoted AEW Rampage along with a dig about Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE.

The original tweet was:

During the post ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, Khan elaborated on why he made the joke:

“I was referencing that AEW Rampage was on and just the fact that of the big major companies, who I would consider ‘The big three,’ now I am the longest tenured [CEO] of course. I think if you consider pro wrestling, it’s a fair statement. I just thought it’s a factual statement, a note to promote Rampage but that’s all it was. I can’t say anything else about it. Obviously hopefully got some eyeballs on Rampage and I really care about Rampage a lot. On a Friday, sometimes I will try to promote Rampage in fun ways.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

