Tony Khan Elaborates On Why He Made Joke About Vince McMahon's Retirement On Twitter

Tony Khan caught some heat earlier this week when he promoted AEW Rampage along with a dig about Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE.

The original tweet was:

Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.



Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV!



See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

*TONIGHT*! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2022

During the post ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, Khan elaborated on why he made the joke: