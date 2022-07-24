Tony Khan Elaborates On Why He Made Joke About Vince McMahon's Retirement On Twitter

Tony Khan caught some heat earlier this week when he promoted AEW Rampage along with a dig about Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE.
The original tweet was:
Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2022
Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV!
See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama
@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT
*TONIGHT*!
During the post ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, Khan elaborated on why he made the joke:
“I was referencing that AEW Rampage was on and just the fact that of the big major companies, who I would consider ‘The big three,’ now I am the longest tenured [CEO] of course. I think if you consider pro wrestling, it’s a fair statement. I just thought it’s a factual statement, a note to promote Rampage but that’s all it was. I can’t say anything else about it. Obviously hopefully got some eyeballs on Rampage and I really care about Rampage a lot. On a Friday, sometimes I will try to promote Rampage in fun ways.”
