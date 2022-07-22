Tony Khan: "I'm Grateful To Now Be The Longest-Tenured CEO In Pro Wrestling."

Right now the wrestling world is in chaos, as Vince McMahon has announced he is retiring from his position as Chairman of WWE at the tender young age of 77.
Never one to miss an opportunity to have fun at the competition's expense, All Elite Wrestling's owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to tweet that he is now "the longest tenured CEO in wrestling."
Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2022
Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV!
See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama
@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT
*TONIGHT*!
