Tony Khan: "I'm Grateful To Now Be The Longest-Tenured CEO In Pro Wrestling."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 22, 2022

Right now the wrestling world is in chaos, as Vince McMahon has announced he is retiring from his position as Chairman of WWE at the tender young age of 77.

Never one to miss an opportunity to have fun at the competition's expense, All Elite Wrestling's owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to tweet that he is now "the longest tenured CEO in wrestling."

Tags: #aew #tony khan #vince mcmahon #wwe

