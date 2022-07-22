Max Dupri Reportedly Not Backstage A WWE SmackDown

PWInsider reports that Max Dupri is not at tonight’s Smackdown in Boston, Massachusetts. The report notes Maxxine Dupri is still scheduled to debut tonight who is announced in the preview for tonight’s show however Max is not.
As reported earlier, Brock Lesnar walked out after hearing about Vince McMahon retiring. It remains unclear why Dupri is not there.
⚡ Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's WWE Retirement
Brock Lesnar has reportedly left WWE SmackDown, according to Bryan Alvarez. The news was reported on the Wrestling Observer website with no [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2022 05:34PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com