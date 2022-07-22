WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Max Dupri Reportedly Not Backstage A WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

PWInsider reports that Max Dupri is not at tonight’s Smackdown in Boston, Massachusetts. The report notes Maxxine Dupri is still scheduled to debut tonight who is announced in the preview for tonight’s show however Max is not. 

As reported earlier, Brock Lesnar walked out after hearing about Vince McMahon retiring. It remains unclear why Dupri is not there.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #max dupri #la knight

