Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's WWE Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's WWE Retirement

Brock Lesnar has reportedly left WWE SmackDown, according to Bryan Alvarez.

The news was reported on the Wrestling Observer website with no other details available at this time, but his departure is very interesting given Vince McMahon just announced his retirement from WWE. Lesnar and McMahon worked directly together on his pay, contract, and appearances.

Lesnar was announced as appearing to build toward the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next weekend.

UPDATE: Bryan Alvarez noted that Lesnar said something along the lines of "If he's gone, I'm gone" on his decision to leave SmackDown.

Read more on this story:

Vince McMahon Announces His Retirement From WWE

Vince McMahon has announced his retirement from WWE at the age of 77. The news follows an announcement earlier today that Triple H would be [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2022 04:25PM

Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #smackdown

