Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's WWE Retirement

Brock Lesnar has reportedly left WWE SmackDown, according to Bryan Alvarez.

The news was reported on the Wrestling Observer website with no other details available at this time, but his departure is very interesting given Vince McMahon just announced his retirement from WWE. Lesnar and McMahon worked directly together on his pay, contract, and appearances.

Lesnar was announced as appearing to build toward the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next weekend.

UPDATE: Bryan Alvarez noted that Lesnar said something along the lines of "If he's gone, I'm gone" on his decision to leave SmackDown.

From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

