WWE Holding "All Hands On Deck Meeting" Following Vince McMahon's Retirement

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 22, 2022

WWE is holding an “all hands on deck” meeting this afternoon following the announcement that Vince McMahon will retire from the company.

PWInsider is reporting that the company informed their talent the meeting is currently taking place as this article is being posted.

McMahon is reportedly no longer officially involved in creative with WWE and is not at tonight’s Smackdown, where Bruce Pritchard and Kevin Dunn will be running point while Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan will also be in attendance.

This also comes on the wave of WWE switching back to TV-14.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2022 04:25PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

