Vince McMahon Announces His Retirement From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

Vince McMahon has announced his retirement from WWE at the age of 77.

The news follows an announcement earlier today that Triple H would be stepping back into his role as Head of Talent Relations. Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon is the current interim CEO.

McMahon announced in a release, via ESPN's Marc Raimondi, that his daughter Stephanie and current WWE president Nick Khan will take over as co-CEOs. Stephanie will also serve as chairwoman of the brand he made a global phenomenon when he took it over from his father in 1982.

Last month, McMahon announced he was temporarily stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO but remaining as head of creative after the Wall Street Journal reported that WWE's board of directors was investigating him for paying $3 million to a former WWE paralegal in exchange for her silence about a sexual relationship.

Read more WWE news:

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

