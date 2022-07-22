WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Injured

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Injured

Sami Zayn is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury after he was spotted in a sling during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted the injury is "legit, but it’s not major, and they are hopeful of him being able to wrestle in a few weeks." Zayn last worked the Money in the Bank ladder match at the PPV, so one would assume the injury took place during this match.

WNS wishes Zayn all the best in his recovery.

Read more WWE news:

Backstage News On Edge’s Return To WWE Television

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been off television for a few weeks after The Judgment Day turned on him and dispelled him from the group as thei [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 21, 2022 02:59PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #sami zayn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77555/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π