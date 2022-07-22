WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Injured

Sami Zayn is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury after he was spotted in a sling during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted the injury is "legit, but it’s not major, and they are hopeful of him being able to wrestle in a few weeks." Zayn last worked the Money in the Bank ladder match at the PPV, so one would assume the injury took place during this match.
WNS wishes Zayn all the best in his recovery.
